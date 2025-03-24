"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before," Trump said in a social media post.

United States President Donald Trump lashed out over a portrait of himself installed at a government building in the state of Colorado.

The president also slammed Colorado Governor Jared Polis -- a leader of the rival Democratic Party -- accusing him of displaying a "purposefully distorted" portrait.

"Jared should be ashamed of himself," Trump wrote in an angry post on Truth Social, a platform that he owns.

However, the portrait was not installed by Polis. It was funded and installed through an effort led a Republican senator in 2019.

'Nobody likes a bad picture'

He went on to say that the portrait of his predecessor Barack Obama, also a Democrat, looked "wonderful."

"But the one on me is truly the worst. She (Sarah Boardman, the artist) must have lost her talent as she got older," the 78-year-old president said.

Colorado Governor's statement

In response to Trump's post, the Colorado Governor's Office issued a statement saying Polis was "surprised" at the president's interest in Colorado State Capitol's artwork. "Gov Polis was surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork," according to the statement.