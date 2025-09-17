Donald Trump carries fridge full of blood inside his bulletproof limousine to the UK, here's why

There are many surprisingly high-tech features that the car comes loaded with, having earned it the said nickname. The vehicle, reportedly worth 1.1 million pound or USD 1.5 million, resembles an oversized Cadillac XT6 sedan and is made to protect the US president from major attacks. Read more here.

United States President Donald has taken along his specially-designed limousine, dubbed "The Beast," during a state visit to the UK. There are many surprisingly high-tech features that the car comes loaded with, having earned it the said nickname. The vehicle, reportedly worth 1.1 million pound or USD 1.5 million, resembles an oversized Cadillac XT6 sedan and is made to protect the US president and his closest officials from the kinds of attacks you aren't event thinking about. According to media reports, the car weighs close to 20,000 pounds or more than 9,000 kilograms, living up to its moniker.

Why does Trump's car carry blood and oxygen?

The Beast's forerunner was unveiled by former US president Barack Obama during his inauguration in 2009. The car comes fully packed with a range of medical equipment and supplies to deal with emergencies or attacks. It reportedly has ample oxygen supply that can be released into the airtight cabin if an attack takes place. It even has a supply of blood with Trump's blood type which may be administered in case of a medical emergency or attack.

What are the safety features of 'The Beast'?

The Beast can accommodate up to seven passengers, while the president's military physician and other key personnel often follow in one of three SUVs, known as the Control Car. As for its strength, the vehicle is capable of bearing rocket-propelled grenades. It has been reported that the armoured car is made of steel, aluminum, and ceramic, enhancing its ability to handle major attacks. What's more? Its door handles can reportedly electrocute unauthorised persons if they attempt to enter the vehicle.