FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report

Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India

DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade

Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Jan 23; check timings, other details

Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos

Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; check details

Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'

India clears lower 6 GHz band for licence-free indoor Wi-Fi; what it means for users?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to represent Indian cinema at Repulic Day parade

Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India

Trump calls PM Modi fantastic leader: 'Gonna have a great deal'

DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade

DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence on sealing a good trade deal with India and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great friend" and a "fantastic leader." Trump made the comments on the sidelines of his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India
Donald Trump in Davos.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence on sealing a good trade deal with India and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great friend" and a "fantastic leader." Trump made the comments on the sidelines of his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to represent Indian cinema at Repulic Day parade
Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India
Trump calls PM Modi fantastic leader: 'Gonna have a great deal'
DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade
DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade
Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Jan 23; check timings, other details
Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsa
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement