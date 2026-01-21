WORLD

Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence on sealing a good trade deal with India and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great friend" and a "fantastic leader." Trump made the comments on the sidelines of his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Donald Trump in Davos.

