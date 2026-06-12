Trump blames Iran for attacks on vessels carrying Indian crew: 'Better get their act together'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran carried out a "totally rebuffed drone attack" on "Indian ships" last night and said that it was "totally unacceptable". He also accused Iran of circulating fake news with regards to the terms of a possible peace agreement.

United States President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran carried out a "totally rebuffed drone attack" on "Indian ships" last night and said that it was "totally unacceptable". In the same post, the US president also accused Iran of circulating fake news with regards to the terms of a possible peace agreement.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth." He described Iranians as "very dishonorable people to deal with." Trump added: "With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith", warning the Iranian leadership of getting its "act together".

The statement from Trump has come after the US admitted to striking three commercial vessels with Indian crew members on board near the Strait of Hormuz. Three Indian nationals have been killed in the attacks. India has condemned the attacks on the vessels, and summoned a top US envoy twice over the last days to lodge a protest over the strikes. Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community," adding that India had lodged a "strong protest" over the attacks.

11 seafarers killed amid war

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway, has remained largely blocked since the US-Iran war broke out in late-February. There are around 20,000 seafarers on board vessels stranded in the Gulf amid the blockade. Eleven seafarers have been killed in the region since the war began, according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).