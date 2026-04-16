Trump announces 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon after talks with Israel

The US leader said he had "excellent" talks with Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and added that the ceasefire will begin in a few hours from the announcement.

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, claiming it to be the 10th war that he "solved". The US leader said he had "excellent" talks with Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and added that the ceasefire will begin in a few hours from the announcement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST." The president added: "It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!"

In his social media post, Trump said that Israel and Lebanon "met for the first time in 34 years" is the US capital Washington DC. He added that he had directed US Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to ensure the two countries achieve "lasting peace." Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday held their first diplomatic talks in decades. The talks came after more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. But the group, which is also a powerful political party in Lebanon, has not been part of the talks.

Earlier, Israel had continued bombing Lebanon despite a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran -- a key flashpoint in peace talks between the warring sides. Iran has said that strikes on Lebanon must cease for any long-term peace agreement. More than 2,100 people have been killed across Lebanon since the war broke out, according to figures from Lebanese authorities. Over one million people have been displaced amid the conflict.