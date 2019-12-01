Trending#

Sadhvi Pragya

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena

Telangana

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. World


United States: Plane crash kills 9 in South Dakota

The injured have been immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 1, 2019, 10:34 AM IST

At least nine people were killed, and three others were injured in a plane crash in South Dakota in the United States.

A single-engine plane, Pilatus PC-12, crashed shortly after take-off, approximately a mile away from the Chamberlain airport in South Dakota. The plane was carrying 12 passengers and was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The injured have been immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The authorities are yet to reveal the cause of the crash.

More details are awaited.