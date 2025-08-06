Twitter
US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five personnel injured

Yet another mass shooting incident has been reported from the United States. The attack took place at Fort Stewart army post located in Georgia state and several soldiers have reportedly been hospitalised. The incident has put the area on alert and led to lockdowns.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

The shooter has been apprehended and was no longer a threat, officials said.

A United States Army base in the state of Georgia was attacked on Wednesday by a shooter who has since been held, according to media reports. Five personnel of the US Army were injured and hospitalised after the incident. They have all been taken to the Winn Army Community Hospital. In a Facebook post, the US Army instructed all personnel in the area to "stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors." Army Lt. Colonel Angel Tomko said in a statement: "We are currently assessing the situation but we can confirm an active shooter."

What happened at Fort Stewart army base?
The shooter has reportedly been apprehended, and was no longer a threat, law enforcement officials told CNN. Community Superintendent Brian Perry told the local media that three elementary schools in the area were also put on lockdown. Those schools reportedly have 1,400 students. Fort Stewart is a huge army post and home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the US Army's 3rd Infantry Division and their family members.

How were the reactions to the shooting?
After the shooting incident, the US FBI’s office in Savannah was responding to Fort Stewart and coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement on X that he was in "close contact" with the law enforcement and was saddened by the "tragedy" at Ft. Stewart. "We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same."

