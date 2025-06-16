United States President Donald Trump's govt is considering extending its travel restrictions to nationals from 36 more countries, according to a report by Reuters. Authorities in the US have raised a range of issues concerning the three dozen nations. You can check the full list of countries here.

United States President Donald Trump's administration is considering extending its travel restrictions to nationals from 36 more countries, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Authorities in the US have raised a range of issues concerning the three dozen nations and sought corrective action against them, the agency reported citing a memo signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "The (US State) Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days," the internal document said.

Issues raised by officials

According to the document, US government officials have expressed concerns regarding the lack of a capable or cooperative government in many of the countries in question. This affects the production of reliable identity documents, it said. Further, there were doubts over the "questionable security" of some countries' passports.

Besides, some of the listed countries were not cooperative in facilitating the deportation of their nationals from the US, while citizens of some countries were staying beyond their visa expiry dates.

Previous ban order

In a sweeping order announced last week, the Trump administration had barred the entry of citizens from 12 countries into the US, while limiting travel from seven other nations.

The countries that have been slapped with a full travel ban include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Those hit with a partial ban are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Here is the full list of countries that could be part of a fresh US travel ban order:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cote D'Ivoire

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Dominica

Ethiopia

Egypt

Gabon

The Gambia

Ghana

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Niger

Nigeria

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

South Sudan

Syria

Tanzania

Tonga

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe