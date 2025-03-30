Musk and several top aides at DOGE sat down for Fox News' show 'Special Report with Bret Baier,' where they talked about their work to improve the US government's balance sheets and how they were reaching closer to their target.

Elon Musk -- world's richest person and advisor to United States President Donald Trump -- has indicated that he is planning to leave his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In a show on Fox News, he said the exit could happen as early as May.

Musk remarked he's "done," adding that his team was averaging "USD 4 billion a day" and had already accomplished "most of the work required to reduce the (federal) deficit by a trillion dollars within 130 days."

"Our goal is to reduce the waste and fraud by USD 4 billion a day, every day, seven days a week. And so far, we are succeeding...Unless this exercise is successful, the ship of America will sink," he further said.

The billionaire entrepreneur claimed the department's work would not affect "any of the critical government services."

As per DOGE's estimates, the department's efforts -- including job cuts, asset sales, and contract cancellations -- have saved US taxpayers a total of USD 115 billion as of March 24.

Musk's comments about stepping down from the DOGE role have come amid protests across the US against his electric vehicle company, Tesla. The 53-year-old is also facing several lawsuits that allege DOGE acted without legal authority and violated privacy laws.