US: High on drugs, illegal Indian immigrant kills 3 in truck crash in California

Jashanpreet Singh, aged 21 years, has been living in the US illegally, media reports said. He is said to have been intoxicated when the crash occurred on a San Bernardino County freeway. Several people were also injured in the fiery crash. Read on for more details.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

    An Indian-origin man has been accused of causing a truck crash that killed three people in California, United States. Jashanpreet Singh, aged 21 years, has been living in the US illegally, media reports said. He is said to have been intoxicated when the crash occurred on a San Bernardino County freeway. Several people were also injured in the fiery crash. Those killed have not been publicly identified as yet.

    Police said Singh was under the influence of drugs, and did not hit the brakes before ramming into the traffic jam. His toxicology tests confirmed the impairment, cops said. "He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs," Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said, according to ABC7 News. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Singh did not have a lawful immigration status in the US. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also lodged an immigration detainer against him.

    As per reports, Singh had crossed the southern US border in 2022. He had his first encounter with Border Patrol agents in California's El Centro Sector in March of that year. But he was released into the interior of the country under former president Joe Biden's administration's 'alternatives to detention' policy, as part of which illegal immigrants were released pending hearings. The California incident is the latest in a series of truck crashes involving illegal immigrants in the US. In August, an Indian man named Harjinder Singh was behind a crash in Fort Pierce, Florida state, that also claimed three lives. Harjinder Singh had reportedly crossed the southern US border illegally in 2018.

