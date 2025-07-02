Donald Trump makes BIG statement on 'deporting' some US citizens: 'We ought to get them...'

United States President Donald Trump has again called for the deportation of some American citizens who have committed crimes. The US president made the comment while touring a newly-opened migrant detention centre in Florida state. Read on to know more on this.

United States President Donald Trump has again called for the deportation of some American citizens who have committed crimes. The US president made the comment while touring a newly-opened migrant detention centre in Florida state. Speaking to reporters during the trip, Trump said: "They are not new to our country. They’re old to our country. Many of them were born in our country." He described deportation of US nationals who had committed certain kinds of crimes as his administration's "next job."

'Get them the hell out'

Trump told reporters in Florida that people who kill others by "whacking a baseball bat" or in knife attacks needed to be thrown out of the US. "I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too, if you want to know the truth. So maybe that will be the next job," the 79-year-old president said. Invoking New York City, Trump added: "Even if we forget about them, we've had some very bad accidents in New York. They were not accidents."

Trump's stringent immigration crackdown

Trump has launched a harsh crackdown on immigration since taking charge of his second presidency in January this year. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have been deported from the US in a matter of months, with more than 1,000 of them being from India. Just recently, Trump suggested his former close aide and the world's richest man Elon Musk may have to "close up shop" and head back to South Africa, where the billionaire was born.