Are US' B-2 Spirit stealth bombers missing after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities? Report claims...

Last month, the United States struck three key nuclear sites in Iran in an overnight operation using the highly-advanced B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. The US had deployed two separate groups of B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on June 21. Read on to know more on this.

Last month, the United States struck three key nuclear sites in Iran in an overnight operation using the highly-advanced B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. The US had reportedly deployed two separate groups of B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on June 21. While one group flew over the Pacific in an attempt to mislead Iranian defences, the second formation, consisting seven stealth bombers, headed eastwards to hit Iranian nuclear facilities. The strike team completed its mission and returned to base after a non-stop 37-hour mission. But little is known about the decoy team that had flown towards the Pacific.

B2 bomber made emergency landing

With regards to the decoy group, the only thing that's been reported is that at least one of its aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii state. The stealth bomber reportedly landed at Daniel K Inouye International Airport, which shares runways with the Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu city. But no details have been released about the nature of the landing or how long the jet might remain grounded.

Incidents involving B2 fighter jets

This was not the only incident involving a B-2 stealth bomber. In April 2023, a similar emergency landing took place at the Hickam base, prompting the temporary grounding of the entire B-2 fleet. The aircraft remained grounded there for weeks before being cleared. The most serious B-2 bomber incident came in 2008, when a jet crashed shortly after taking off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The aircraft was destroyed, though both crew members on board ejected safely.