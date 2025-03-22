Part of this expenditure also goes into the technology used to convert urine into potable water. The massive amount also includes the cost of repairs, upgrades, and regular testing of these equipment used by astronauts.

The idea of living in outer space is surely fascinating and makes everyone curious. But that life comes with many daily struggles in accomplishing tasks we carry out with much more ease back on Earth. For example: using the loo. There goes a lot of effort (and money) in helping astronauts relieve themselves in the space.

NASA's annual spend on toilets

The United States' top space agency -- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) -- spends a whopping Rs 35 crore on providing toilet facilities and other key life systems to its astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS), according to reports.

Part of this expenditure also goes into the technology used to convert urine into potable water. The massive amount also includes the cost of repairs, upgrades, and regular testing of these equipment used by astronauts.

NASA's high-end space toilet

Interestingly, in 2021, NASA had installed a new toilet at the ISS which cost the space agency a mind-boggling USD 23 million or nearly Rs 198 crore. Called the Universal Waste Management System, the toilet was much smaller and lighter than the existing ones at the ISS. Its design was praised for making it easier for women astronauts to use the bathroom.