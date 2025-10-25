US mass shooting: 2 killed, several critically injured at weekend party in North Carolina

Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested at Delhi airport
WORLD
Two people have been killed and several others critically injured in a shooting at a weekend party in North Carolina state of the US, reports said citing local police. Robeson County Sheriff's office said in a press statement that 13 people had been shot in the incident in the early hours of Saturday. Homicide investigators and others were at the scene of the party in a rural area near Maxton town. Police said there was no further threat to the community "as this appears to have been an isolated incident."
According to a report by the Associated Press agency, more than 150 people fled the venue before law enforcement officials arrived. Police have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact investigators. Those who died or suffered injuries had not been identified by the time of publishing this. No arrests have been announced so far, and more information about the incident has not been made public as yet.