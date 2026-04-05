US-Iran war to stop on Monday? Donald Trump hints at deal, will Tehran accept it?

The statement comes after the US leader made an expletives-laden social media post threatening to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if a deal was not reached. Here's more on this.

United States President Donald Trump has said he believes he can finalise a deal with Iran on Monday (April 6), which is his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. "I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," Trump told Fox News. The statement comes after the US leader made an expletives-laden social media post threatening to destroy Iran's power plants and bridges if a deal was not reached.

'Blowing everything up'

Trump's comment comes ahead of the expiry of his 48-hour ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital shipping route which remains largely blocked due to attacks on passing vehicles in recent weeks. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump said: "If they (Iranians) don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil." Earlier in the day, Trump had posted on Truth Social: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu***ng Strait, you crazy ba***rds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"

The war in Iran

Iran has showed no signs of backing down in the war that has raged on for weeks as the Islamic Republic struck energy infrastructure across the Gulf region on Sunday. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran has retaliated by launching attacks on US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.