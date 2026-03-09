US-Israel-Iran war: Putin announces 'unwavering' support for Tehran, key G7 meeting today | Top developments

The finance ministers of G7 countries are meeting on Monday to discuss the potential release of strategic oil reserves. The meet comes as the conflict in the Middle East has sent energy prices spiraling, with oil soaring past USD 100 per barrel on Sunday. Here's the latest on the war in Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his "unwavering" support to Iran in its ongoing war with the United States and ally Israel. Putin also congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei -- son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader even as Israel has warned of targeting any new leader. In a statement reported by news agency AFP, the Russian leader said he wished to "confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends." Earlier, in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin had expressed deep condolences over the killing of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and others. Here are the latest updates on the Iran war.

White House miffed with Israel

According to a report by Axios, Israel had notified the US of strikes on Iranian oil storage facilities, but the attack went "far beyond" what Washington had expected. An Israeli official reportedly said the US reacted to the strikes with a "WTF". The report also cited an American official as saying: "We don't think it was a good idea".

G7 meeting on oil today

The finance ministers of G7 countries are meeting on Monday to discuss the potential release of strategic oil reserves. The meet comes as the conflict in the Middle East has sent energy prices spiraling, with oil soaring past USD 100 per barrel on Sunday -- the first time that mark was crossed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

One more dead in Israel

At least one person died in Israel in an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Monday, according to Israeli emergency response officials. Authorities said two other men were in serious condition due to the strike. This was the eleventh casualty in Israel from Iranian ballistic missile attacks, CNN reported.

Saudi cuts back oil production

Saudi Arabia has begun reducing its oil production as the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz has filled up storage tanks, news reports said. Saudi is also rushing to reroute some of its supplies through the Red Sea.

Another ballistic missile over Turkey

Turkey's defence ministry on Monday said a ballistic missile fired from Iran had been "neutralised" by the NATO alliance's systems deployed in the Mediterranean. The ministry further stated that some debris from the missile landed in south-central Turkey, adding that it caused no casualties.

Iran sends warning to diaspora

Iranian authorities have warned of confiscating the properties of members of the Iranian diaspora who "cooperate" with Israel and the US. "Iranians abroad who align, accompany and cooperate with the American-Zionist aggressor enemy will face confiscation of all their property and other legal penalties in accordance with the law," the country's judiciary said in a statement.