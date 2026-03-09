FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran war: Putin announces 'unwavering' support for Tehran, key G7 meeting today | Top developments

Shots fired at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home while the pop star was inside, suspected woman arrested

Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi sparks dating rumours - Watch

Explained: Why US, Donald Trump, want India to buy Russian oil despite economic sanctions? No, it's not altruism, it's America First!

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Chowdhury passes away at 80 after cardiac arrest

Delhi: 2 dead as DTC bus crashes into vehicles in Nangloi; locals hold protest

Big relief for Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case; gets interim bail for 10 days

US-Israel-Iran war is 'blessing in disguise', say film exhibitors after Toxic gets postponed due to Middle East crisis, avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2

US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo's Delhi-Manchester flight makes U-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East crisis

Shah Rukh Khan makes his debut in Hurun Global Rich List 2026 with massive net worth of $1.3 billion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi sparks dating rumours - Watch

Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame

Explained: Why US, Donald Trump, want India to buy Russian oil despite economic sanctions? No, it's not altruism, it's America First!

Explained: Why US, Donald Trump, want India to buy Russian oil despite sanctions

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos

Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him

Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran war: Putin announces 'unwavering' support for Tehran, key G7 meeting today | Top developments

The finance ministers of G7 countries are meeting on Monday to discuss the potential release of strategic oil reserves. The meet comes as the conflict in the Middle East has sent energy prices spiraling, with oil soaring past USD 100 per barrel on Sunday. Here's the latest on the war in Iran.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 07:48 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Putin announces 'unwavering' support for Tehran, key G7 meeting today | Top developments
More than 1,200 people have died across Iran in the ongoing war (Photo credit: Getty/AFP/Atta Kenare).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his "unwavering" support to Iran in its ongoing war with the United States and ally Israel. Putin also congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei -- son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader even as Israel has warned of targeting any new leader. In a statement reported by news agency AFP, the Russian leader said he wished to "confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends." Earlier, in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin had expressed deep condolences over the killing of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and others. Here are the latest updates on the Iran war.

White House miffed with Israel

According to a report by Axios, Israel had notified the US of strikes on Iranian oil storage facilities, but the attack went "far beyond" what Washington had expected. An Israeli official reportedly said the US reacted to the strikes with a "WTF". The report also cited an American official as saying: "We don't think it was a good idea".

G7 meeting on oil today

The finance ministers of G7 countries are meeting on Monday to discuss the potential release of strategic oil reserves. The meet comes as the conflict in the Middle East has sent energy prices spiraling, with oil soaring past USD 100 per barrel on Sunday -- the first time that mark was crossed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

One more dead in Israel

At least one person died in Israel in an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Monday, according to Israeli emergency response officials. Authorities said two other men were in serious condition due to the strike. This was the eleventh casualty in Israel from Iranian ballistic missile attacks, CNN reported.

Saudi cuts back oil production

Saudi Arabia has begun reducing its oil production as the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz has filled up storage tanks, news reports said. Saudi is also rushing to reroute some of its supplies through the Red Sea. 

Another ballistic missile over Turkey

Turkey's defence ministry on Monday said a ballistic missile fired from Iran had been "neutralised" by the NATO alliance's systems deployed in the Mediterranean. The ministry further stated that some debris from the missile landed in south-central Turkey, adding that it caused no casualties.

Iran sends warning to diaspora

Iranian authorities have warned of confiscating the properties of members of the Iranian diaspora who "cooperate" with Israel and the US. "Iranians abroad who align, accompany and cooperate with the American-Zionist aggressor enemy will face confiscation of all their property and other legal penalties in accordance with the law," the country's judiciary said in a statement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran war: Putin announces 'unwavering' support for Tehran, key G7 meeting today | Top developments
Iran war: Putin offers 'unwavering' support to Tehran, G7 meet today
Shots fired at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home while the pop star was inside, suspected woman arrested
Shots fired at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home, suspected woman arrested
Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi sparks dating rumours - Watch
Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame
Explained: Why US, Donald Trump, want India to buy Russian oil despite economic sanctions? No, it's not altruism, it's America First!
Explained: Why US, Donald Trump, want India to buy Russian oil despite sanctions
Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Chowdhury passes away at 80 after cardiac arrest
Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Chowdhury passes away at 80 after cardiac arrest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IND vs NZ final, fans say 'awkward'
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IndvsNZ final
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer, who fell in love with Indian cricketer at 'young' age, here's all you need to know about her
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement