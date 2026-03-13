Iran war: 4 crew members confirmed dead after US Air Force refuelling jet crashes in Iraq
Four of six crew members on board the US Air Force jet that crashed in Iraq have died, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Friday afternoon. Efforts to rescue the other two were ongoing, the US military said. It added that the reasons for the crash remained "under investigation", though hostile or friendly fire were ruled out as possible causes. The identities of the deceased servicemen have been withheld for 24 hours and their families have been notified, as per the US military.