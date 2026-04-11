US-Iran peace talks: Why JD Vance was picked to lead high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad?

The American Veep will be accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. But, why was Vance chosen to lead the high-stakes negotiations?

US Vice-President JD Vance is leading peace talks with Iran in Pakistan as both sides seek to conclude a war that began six weeks back and has killed thousands across the Middle East. The talks are taking place in Islamabad, where Vance will meet Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, marking the highest-level face-to-face talks between Washington and Tehran in nearly five decades. The American Veep will be accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. But, why was Vance chosen to lead the high-stakes negotiations?

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the Iranian leadership views Vance as one of the most anti-war faces in Trump's inner circle -- making him a top choice among Iranians for the crucial negotiations. Reuters reported that several of Iran's leaders had sought the V-P to be part of the talks. As for Witkoff and Kushner, Iranian officials hold the two responsible for the failure of earlier negotiations between the US and Iran, believing that they chose military aggression over diplomacy.

In general also, Vance is seen as less interested in war and more in bringing an end to it. His earlier skepticism of military escalation has created an impression that he would try and reach a conclusion. Besides, Vance's criticism of Trump in the past also contributes to his positive image in Iran.

If the talks in Iran succeed, they could bring more popularity for Vance at a critical juncture as the V-P is seen as an early frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. But analysts say that he also runs the risk of becoming the face of a war that has killed thousands of civilians and led to a global energy crisis. The talks in Islamabad come amid a fragile two-week ceasefire, offering a chance at peace in war-torn West Asia.