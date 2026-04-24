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US-Iran peace talks second round on? Iranian FM Araghchi to reach Pakistan tonight

Araghchi is leading a small team on visits to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia to "hold bilateral consultations and discuss current developments in the region", Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

US-Iran peace talks second round on? Iranian FM Araghchi to reach Pakistan tonight
Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.
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An Iranian delegation led by foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is set to reach Pakistan on Friday night in a bid to resume peace negotiations with the United States, according to officials. Araghchi is leading a small team on visits to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia to "hold bilateral consultations and discuss current developments in the region", Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported. It was not immediately clear if Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the face of the Iranian political leadership during the war, would be part of the delegation.

A senior official in the Pakistani government, led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, confirmed that Araghchi was expected to arrive in capital city Islamabad. "Following key discussions with the Pakistani mediation team, a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran is expected to be held in Islamabad," the official told news agency PTI. The officer added that an American logistics and security team was already present in Islamabad to facilitate the process. This comes hours after Pakistan's deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar spoke over the phone with Araghchi and exchanged views on the ongoing US-Iran ceasefire. Araghchi also spoke with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir on Friday, as per the Iranian state media.

The Iran war

The first round of peace talks between the US and Iran were held on April 11 and April 12, but failed to yield a breakthrough. Pakistan has since been making efforts to bring both sides back to the negotiating table. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump had indefinitely extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran, just hours before the truce was due to expire. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz -- a key global oil shipping route -- has remained largely blocked amid the war, disrupting energy supplies and sending oil prices soaring.

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