'Followed vehicle, broke window': US ICE under fire again for detaining 2-year-old girl in Minneapolis

Immigration authorities in the United States have once again come under fire after taking a two-year-old girl into custody in Minneapolis city. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents intercepted Elvis Joel Tipan-Echeverria and his daughter Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis while they were returning from a grocery store, Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez said in a post on Instagram. The child was flown to Texas and returned to her mother a day later on Friday afternoon, CNN reported quoting the family's lawyer.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called the raid a "targeted enforcement operation." Chavez described the scene in his social media post, saying: "A suspicious vehicle followed her (Chloe's) father’s vehicle home, broke his window and kidnapped them. No judicial warrant was provided." The toddler's transfer to Texas took place despite a court order requiring her immediate release, according to an affidavit filed by the family’s attorney. Chloe's father remains in ICE custody, a family lawyer told CNN on Friday evening. "The child is out of detention as of this afternoon, and recovering from this horrific ordeal," lawyer Kira Kelley told the news network.

2 fatal shootings rock US

The incident comes amid a deadly immigration crackdown by federal authorities in Minnesota state, where Minneapolis is located. On Saturday, Alex Pretti, a US citizen who worked as a nurse, was shot dead during a scuffle with immigration agents in Minneapolis. His killing has come just weeks after Renee Nicole Good, also an American citizen, was fatally shot by an ICE agent. The shootings have sparked widespread backlash and countrywide protests against US President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration crackdown.