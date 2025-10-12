US: 4 killed, many injured in shooting at South Carolina bar; probe launched

The mass shooting occurred early on Sunday at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, the report said. Those who were injured in the incident are receiving treatment at nearly hospitals and four of them are said to be in critical condition. Read on for more details on this.

At least four people were killed and 20 injured have been injured in a shooting at a crowded bar in the US state of South Carolina, local authorities said, according to the Associated Press. The mass shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, the report said. Those who were injured in the incident are receiving treatment at nearly hospitals and four of them are said to be in critical condition.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on X: "Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots." The statement added: "This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones." The identities of the victims have not been made public as yet.

Republican Party leader and US Representative Nancy Mace said in a post on X: "COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence (sic)."

Sunday's mass shooting comes just a day after multiple shootings at separate locations across the state of Mississippi left at least eight people dead and several others injured, according to a report by The New York Times. The incidents occurred on Friday night, with most of the deaths reported from Leland town. Local reports said that a suspect had been taken into custody in Heidelberg town, where at least two people were shot dead.