United States: Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hits Alaska, tsunami warning issued

After a powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter Scale hit off Alaska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States issued a tsunami warning.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska.

The earthquake hit about 804 kilometers (500 miles) southwest of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, and around 96 kilometers (60 miles) south-southeast of Perryville, US geological survey stated.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicentre," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre told an international news agency.

"A tsunami warning is in effect for the Alaskan peninsula and south Alaska," It added.