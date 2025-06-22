The United States has updated its travel advisory for India, urging American citizens to exercise "increased caution" on touring India citing heightened risks from terrorism, crime, and sexual violence. Read on to know more on this.

The advisory marks certain regions in India as "high-risk" areas, warning US citizens against traveling there.

The United States has updated its travel advisory for India, urging American citizens to exercise "increased caution" on touring India citing heightened risks from terrorism, crime, and sexual violence, including rape -- which it describes as among the "fastest-growing crimes" in the country. The advisory, labeled "Level 2," has been updated by the US Department of State -- equivalent to the Ministry of External Affairs in India.

Warning for women travelers

The travel advisory mentions "violent crime" and the possibility of terrorist attacks, stating that they can occur with little or no warning, even in locations that are frequented by tourists such as transportation hubs, markets, and government facilities. It further says that rape and sexual assault are a serious concern in India, advising women to not travel alone.

Regions marked as 'high risk'

The advisory also marks certain regions as "high-risk" areas, warning US citizens against traveling there. The regions include:

Jammu and Kashmir (excluding Ladakh and Leh)

India-Pakistan border area

Regions in central and eastern India with Maoist activity

Manipur

Some states in northeastern India, where the risk of terrorism and unrest remains high

Further, employees of the US government need to obtain special authorisation to travel beyond capital cities in a number of Indian states, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Other key instructions for travelers

Besides, the US advisory reminds travelers to strictly follow Indian laws, and warns them against carrying illegal devices such as satellite phones. It cautions that overstaying visas could lead to detention, fines, or deportation, adding that the US government’s ability to provide emergency support is limited, particularly in rural and "high-risk" regions. LGBTQ+ travelers are advised to exercise discretion due to conservative social attitudes in some Indian regions.