US considering new visa rule, applicants may have to submit bond of Rs...

The United States administration is considering a new pilot programme that could bring in bonds up to USD 15,000 for certain tourist and business visas. This comes as US President Donald Trump continues his crackdown on immigration into America. Read on to know more details.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 02:05 AM IST

US President Donald Trump.

    The United States administration is considering a new pilot programme that could bring in bonds up to USD 15,000 (more than Rs 13 lakh) for certain tourist and business visas. This comes as US President Donald Trump continues his crackdown on immigration into America. According to a notice issued by the US Department of State, a 12-month-long visa bond pilot programme is set to begin across the the country. Under this, immigrants applying for tourist or business (B1, B2) visas from countries that have high visa overstay rates may be affected.

    When will the visa pilot programme begin?
    Reportedly, the official notice in the federal register reads: "Consular officers may require covered nonimmigrant visa applicants to post a bond of up to $15,000 as a condition of visa issuance, as determined by the consular officers." The programme will reportedly come into effect from August 20 and will last for at least one year. Countries which will be subject to these bonds will be announced "no fewer than 15 days" before the pilot programme kicks in.

    Donald Trump's immigration crackdown
    The idea to introduce visa bonds had been floated during Trump's first presidency between 2016 and 2020, but could not be implemented. "In light of the worldwide reduction in global travel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department did not implement the pilot in 2020 and consequently it did not provide any data on the feasibility for full implementation," according to the official communication. The bonds mark the latest development in Trump's harsh crackdown on immigration, which he launched soon after taking charge of his second presidential term this January.

