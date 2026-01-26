US: 7 killed, one injured after private jet crashes during snowstorm in Maine

The private jet flipped over and caught fire as it attempted takeoff, according to federal authorities and air traffic controller recordings. The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that seven people died and a crew member was seriously injured after a private business jet crashed during a snowstorm in Maine state. The Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft, which was carrying a total of eight people, crashed moments after takeoff at the Bangor International Airport on Sunday night (local time). The airport, located over 300 kilometers north of Boston city, was shut down after the jet crash.

In an audio recording of air traffic controllers, someone is reportedly heard saying: "Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down." This was 45 seconds after the jet was cleared for takeoff. First responders arrived less than a minute later, airport director Jose Saavedra said in a statement. Shortly after the fatal crash, the Bangor International Airport was closed and will remain shut until at least Wednesday noon.