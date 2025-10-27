UK: 32-year-old man arrested after second incident of rape on Indian-origin women in weeks
This is the second case of sexual assault against Indian-origin women in the UK's West Midlands region in just weeks. Last month, a British Sikh woman was raped in Oldbury -- less than 20 km from Walsall town.
Police in England have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of rape of a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman in Walsall town. Cops had earlier launched a manhunt and released CCTV footage of the man, asking the public to provide information. Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, officer in charge of the case, described the arrest as a "significant development." Amid the manhunt, police had described the suspect as a white male with short hair.
Tyrer said the survivor has been informed about the incident. "Our investigation will continue to progress, and, as always, our priority is the woman who was the subject of this attack. She has been updated...and will continue to receive full support from specially trained officers," the official said. He added the Walsall case was not being linked to others as yet. "At this stage, we are not linking this attack to any others." The Sikh Federation UK, a non-governmental organisation, has said the woman is of Punjabi heritage.
This is the second case of sexual assault against Indian-origin women in the UK's West Midlands region in just weeks. Last month, a British Sikh woman was raped in Oldbury -- less than 20 km from Walsall. Two male suspects -- aged 49 and 65 years -- were arrested in that case and later released on bail, BBC reported. Preet Kaur Gill, a British Labour and Co-operative MP from West Midlands region, condemned the Walsall attack and said she was "deeply shocked." In a post on X, she wrote: "The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing."