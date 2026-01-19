FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Narrow escape for 200 passengers of United Airlines: What happened after front wheel of plane had come out?

A United Airlines Airbus A321 arriving in Orlando from Chicago faced a landing malfunction, blocking the runway and forcing passenger evacuation. No injuries were reported. Strong winds and bad weather may have contributed as FAA issuing delays.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

A United Airlines flight arriving at Orlando International Airport narrowly avoided a serious accident after encountering a mechanical issue during landing, prompting an emergency response and temporary disruption to airport operations. The incident involved an Airbus A321 travelling from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Orlando with approximately 200 passengers and six crew members onboard.

Landing Trouble Blocks Runway

According to airline officials cited by local media, the aircraft experienced a malfunction while landing, which caused it to come to a stop on the runway. As a result, the runway was blocked, and passengers were instructed to evacuate the plane immediately as a safety precaution. Despite the tense situation, there were no reported injuries, and all passengers were safely removed from the aircraft.

Video footage shared widely on social media appeared to show the plane losing its front landing gear wheel during the landing process. While the visual raised alarm online, authorities confirmed that emergency procedures were executed swiftly to ensure passenger safety.

Emergency Response and Passenger Assistance

Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) crews were dispatched to the scene as a standard emergency measure. United Airlines arranged buses to transport passengers from the runway area to the airport terminal shortly after evacuation. Meanwhile, specialised recovery teams were deployed to remove the disabled aircraft and clear the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded by issuing a temporary ground stop at Orlando International Airport due to the emergency. This was later adjusted to a ground delay once the situation was stabilized. Several outbound and inbound flights experienced delays as airport operations were gradually restored.

Weather Conditions Under Scrutiny

While the exact cause of the mechanical issue has not yet been determined, adverse weather conditions may have played a role. On the day of the incident, Orlando experienced strong winds, rain, and unseasonably cold temperatures.

Reports indicated wind gusts reaching up to 54 miles per hour at Orlando International Airport, with even stronger gusts, up to 56 miles per hour, recorded at the nearby Orlando Executive Airport. In response to the severe weather, the National Weather Service issued high wind warnings for parts of Brevard County along Florida’s East Coast.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities and airline officials are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the precise cause of the landing malfunction. United Airlines stated it is cooperating fully with regulators as safety reviews move forward.

