'Unite the Kingdom' march: Cops punched, kicked in London protest organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, 26 police officers injured, WATCH

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan star drops BIG hint on team's predicted playing XI vs India, here's all you need to know

Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside

'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch

Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits

Star badminton player Jwala Gutta donates 30 litres of breast milk: Know the inspiring reason behind it

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will rain affect IND vs PAK match? Check Dubai's weather forecast, pitch report

Hindi Diwas 2025: History, importance and why India celebrates on September 14

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes parts of Noida; IMD predicts cloudy skies, light drizzles, Check Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon weather forecast

Asia Cup 2025: India's predicted playing XI vs Pakistan; Will Arshdeep Singh get a chance? Here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not a trump card

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans react

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Unite the Kingdom' march: Cops punched, kicked in London protest organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, 26 police officers injured, WATCH

London streets were packed with tens of thousands of people who participated in 'Unite the Kingdom' march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday. The proest turned violent as clashes erupted between police and protestors.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

'Unite the Kingdom' march: Cops punched, kicked in London protest organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, 26 police officers injured, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

London streets were packed with tens of thousands of people who participated in 'Unite the Kingdom' march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday. The protest with 'free-speech' agenda and anti-immigration slogans, turned violent as clashes erupted between police and protestors.

As Associated Press reported, several police officers at the rally were punched, kicked and physically attacked by throwing bottles by people. To support 1000-plus officers on duty, additional police units with helmets and riot shields were deployed.

Twenty-six officers suffered injuries, including four who sustained serious injuries such as broken teeth, concussion, a suspected broken nose, and a spinal injury. At least 25 people were arrested for violent disorder, assaults, and criminal damage.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said, 'There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence.' 

He added, 'They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe."

'Unite the Kingdom rally' vs 'March against Facism rally'

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a prominent far-right figure in UK organized a huge rally that attracted around 1,10,000 to 1,50,000 people carrying  St. George’s red-and-white flag of England and the union jack, the state flag of the United Kingdom.

It was being called as a 'festival of free speech', with anti-immigration' and 'we want our country back' slogans.  They also held signs of “enough is enough, save our children.” More far-right figures including Elon Musk, Katie Hopkins and French politician Éric Zemmour were also invited to speak at the event. 

In addition, a counter-protest 'March Against Fascism' by "Stand Up To Racism" also drew 5000 participants that gathered at the other end of Whitehall, the main route to Parliament. In this counter-protest, the crowd held signs saying “refugees welcome” and ”smash the far right,” and shouted “stand up, fight back.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk urges protestors to fightback in virtual address during Tommy Robinson led rally in London, says, 'destruction of Britain...', WATCH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CP Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice President today; President Murmu to administer oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan
CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice president today at 10 am
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts...
Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...
Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion
Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints
Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints
Donald Trump says Russian drone invasion in Poland 'could have been a mistake'
Trump says Russian drone invasion in Poland 'could have been a mistake'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE