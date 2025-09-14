'Unite the Kingdom' march: Cops punched, kicked in London protest organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, 26 police officers injured, WATCH

London streets were packed with tens of thousands of people who participated in 'Unite the Kingdom' march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday. The proest turned violent as clashes erupted between police and protestors.

London streets were packed with tens of thousands of people who participated in 'Unite the Kingdom' march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday. The protest with 'free-speech' agenda and anti-immigration slogans, turned violent as clashes erupted between police and protestors.

As Associated Press reported, several police officers at the rally were punched, kicked and physically attacked by throwing bottles by people. To support 1000-plus officers on duty, additional police units with helmets and riot shields were deployed.

Twenty-six officers suffered injuries, including four who sustained serious injuries such as broken teeth, concussion, a suspected broken nose, and a spinal injury. At least 25 people were arrested for violent disorder, assaults, and criminal damage.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said, 'There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence.'

He added, 'They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe."

'Unite the Kingdom rally' vs 'March against Facism rally'

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a prominent far-right figure in UK organized a huge rally that attracted around 1,10,000 to 1,50,000 people carrying St. George’s red-and-white flag of England and the union jack, the state flag of the United Kingdom.

It was being called as a 'festival of free speech', with anti-immigration' and 'we want our country back' slogans. They also held signs of “enough is enough, save our children.” More far-right figures including Elon Musk, Katie Hopkins and French politician Éric Zemmour were also invited to speak at the event.

In addition, a counter-protest 'March Against Fascism' by "Stand Up To Racism" also drew 5000 participants that gathered at the other end of Whitehall, the main route to Parliament. In this counter-protest, the crowd held signs saying “refugees welcome” and ”smash the far right,” and shouted “stand up, fight back.