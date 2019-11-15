'Unicorn' puppy Narwhal is the new internet sensation, netizens couldn't stop pouring love

A 10-week-old puppy rescued from Jackson, Missouri is breaking the internet for a very unique reason. Named Narwhal, this rescued puppy has an extra tail on its face.The “magical unicorn” puppy was rescued on the weekend by Mac’s Mission, a nonprofit dog rescue organisation and when they shared photos of this 'unicorn' dog, people couldn't stop gushing.

Mac's Mission, which specializes in dogs with special needs, put up photos and videos of a sweet-faced puppy with a tiny tail growing out of his forehead. Staff named him "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn" and declared him the "COOLEST PUPPY EVER!"

The rescue chose the name Narwhal after a species of whale known for its solitary tusk.

Pictures and videos of Narwhal the puppy have gone viral on social media and couldn’t stop people commenting about how adorable the ‘unicorn’ puppy looks.

i would kill 38 grown men consecutively with my bare hands for narwhal https://t.co/XyQJBpnFf8 — noah ortiz (@noahortizvii) November 13, 2019

I don't think I've ever wanted a puppy more than I want Narwhal. https://t.co/SHDdEB74c6 — Gabe Hauari (@GabeHauari) November 13, 2019

This rescue puppy that was born with an extra tail between his eyes that they named Narwhal is making my heart stop...in a good way. pic.twitter.com/AMlytl4Ggy — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 13, 2019

That’s wild. What a good little nugget. — Jackie (@JackieMButler) November 13, 2019