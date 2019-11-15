Trending#

'Unicorn' puppy Narwhal is the new internet sensation, netizens couldn't stop pouring love

A 10-week-old puppy rescued from Jackson, Missouri is breaking the internet for a very unique reason. Named Narwhal, this rescued puppy has an extra tail on its face.


Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 08:36 AM IST

A 10-week-old puppy rescued from Jackson, Missouri is breaking the internet for a very unique reason. Named Narwhal, this rescued puppy has an extra tail on its face.The “magical unicorn” puppy was rescued on the weekend by Mac’s Mission, a nonprofit dog rescue organisation and when they shared photos of this 'unicorn' dog, people couldn't stop gushing. 

Mac's Mission, which specializes in dogs with special needs, put up photos and videos of a sweet-faced puppy with a tiny tail growing out of his forehead. Staff named him "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn" and declared him the "COOLEST PUPPY EVER!"

The rescue chose the name Narwhal after a species of whale known for its solitary tusk.

Pictures and videos of Narwhal the puppy have gone viral on social media and couldn’t stop people commenting about how adorable the ‘unicorn’ puppy looks. 

