UNGA Meet: Diplomats walk out as Israel's PM speaks, he claims 'they thanked me for attacking Iran'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the walkout delegates as moral cowards, claiming their leaders privately thanked Israel for eliminating Iran's nuclear capabilities. He also referenced a pager recalling the Hezbollah operation.

A large number of diplomats walked out of the UN General Assembly hall on Thursday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address in New York, amid mounting criticism of Israel's policies in Gaza and West Bank.

As diplomats streamed out, some who remained stood and applauded. Others chanted "Am Yisrael Chai", Hebrew for "The People of Israel live".

Netanyahu responded immediately. "If there are any other moral cowards who haven't yet left this hall, please do so now," he said as he began his speech. 6908

According to Fox News, 77 national delegations led by Arab, Muslim and African states left the chamber as he approached the podium.

They thanked us privately for Iran strikes: Netanyahu

Turning to Iran, Netanyahu claimed some countries whose representatives walked out had privately thanked Israel for its military action.

"Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall," he said. "Many of their leaders even thanked us privately for taking out Iran's nukes. It's hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy," he said. 6908

Defending strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, he said it was one of the easiest decisions despite being hard to execute. "If we hadn't done it, we'd all be dead," he said. The US and Israel launched opening strikes in late February, with further Israeli strikes in the 12-Day War in June 2025.

Iranian delegates left their seats empty, leaving behind a picture of Qassem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020 on President Donald Trump's orders.

Pager, Golan Heights, Qatar-Turkey attack

Recalling the 2024 pager explosions targeting Hezbollah, Netanyahu held up a pager at the podium. "We pummeled Hezbollah. You remember the beepers? Remember these things," he said.

He targeted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa over Golan Heights claim. "Mr Sharaa, you should know that Jews have been on the Golan Heights since the days of Moses."

He accused Qatar of funding US universities and Al Jazeera to "brainwash young minds" and called Turkish President Erdogan a "super spreader of antisemitic lies" and a tyrant who hosts Hamas chiefs.

He thanked President Trump for joining Israel in confronting Iran and accused Britain and France of inventing colonialism while accusing Israel of it