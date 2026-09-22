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UNGA 2026: Why are world leaders gathering at UN and what’s on agenda

The 81st UN General Assembly begins in New York with wars, climate change, development, emerging technologies and multilateralism among key agenda items.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

UNGA 2026: Why are world leaders gathering at UN and what’s on agenda
UNGA 2026: Why world leaders gathering at UN and what’s on agenda (AFP)
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The high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly has begun on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York. Presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives from across the globe gathered, with wars, climate change, development, emerging technologies and the future of multilateralism set to dominate the agenda. 

The General Debate begins on Tuesday (local time) and will run through September 26 before resuming on September 28, bringing leaders of the UN's 193 member states to the iconic green marble podium to outline their countries' priorities.  The gathering comes against a backdrop of widening geopolitical divisions and pressure on the multilateral system.

Trump, Macron among key world leaders

US President Donald Trump is also set to address the Assembly on Tuesday, bringing Washington's positions to the centre of the opening day. His UNGA schedule comes amid a packed round of bilateral meetings with world leaders, including discussions on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron is another major voice at the General Debate. Macron has already held talks with Trump in New York, with the two discussing Ukraine as well as energy markets and security in the region.

Presiding over the 81st session is UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh, with the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all." For India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation and will represent New Delhi during the General Assembly's high-level proceedings. His engagements in New York have already included a series of meetings with foreign counterparts, including discussions on regional conflicts, economic partnerships and multilateral cooperation.

Alongside the General Debate, leaders will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings in New York on these issues. Key meetings will address climate action on September 23, sea-level rise on September 24, pandemic preparedness on September 25, racial justice on September 28 and nuclear disarmament on September 29. The broader focus will be on restoring trust, strengthening multilateral cooperation and finding practical solutions to overlapping global crises.

Key agenda

The key agenda for the 81st UN General Assembly includes wars and international security, sustainable development, climate action, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness, racial justice, nuclear disarmament, trade, energy, emerging technologies and the future of multilateralism. The UN is also focusing on accelerating progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, strengthening climate finance and renewable-energy efforts, preparing for future pandemics and addressing global security challenges.

(With inputs from ANI)

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