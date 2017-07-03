UNESCO World Heritage talks in Poland face divisive topics

Headlines

Timeless Bollywood classics Bawarchi, Mili, Koshish to be remade: What we know

Watch: Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport, gets trolled: 'When airport look is more important...'

This Indian owns Rs 178 crore jet, Rs 48 crore helicopter, 3 Rolls Royce, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata,Singhania

Opposition parties’ strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Flop/Disaster Bollywood films that became huge hits on TV

Shah Rukh Khan's action films, ranked from best to worst

Bold photos of glamorous wives of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam, Gujarat will win if reserve day gets washed out & more | DNA News Wrap, May 29

“Brought up together by a common heart…” US Envoy hails India-US relationship

Why has Indian Air Force grounded its entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets?

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

HomeWorld

bollywood

UNESCO World Heritage talks in Poland face divisive topics

UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova and Polish Culture Minister Piotr Glinski opened the session today in a ceremony at the Renaissance Wawel Castle in Krakow, a historic city on the UNESCO World Heritage site.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2017, 12:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Officials have opened the 41st annual UNESCO World Heritage Committee's conference in Poland.

The meeting will run through July 12 and debate contentious issues like Palestinian motion to deny Israel sovereignty over Jerusalem and the level of protection Poland gives its pristine Bialowieza forest.

UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova and Polish Culture Minister Piotr Glinski opened the session today in a ceremony at the Renaissance Wawel Castle in Krakow, a historic city on the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Earlier, they viewed Poland's most precious painting, Leonardo da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine," which the state bought last year from the aristocratic Czartoryski family.

The government says the session is among Poland's top cultural events this year. It brings together 21 member states, more than 170 observer nations and many non- governmental organizations.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

This actress worked in B-grade films, one role changed her life forever, but left films because…

WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

This Indian batsman hit the most half-centuries, it’s not Kohli, Dhoni, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Pandya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE