Unbelievable! Woman falls from 9th floor in Russia, gets up and walks away; video goes viral

A shocking video of a woman falling from the 9th floor into a snowdrift and walking away from the site within seconds is making a buzz on social media.

A CCTV from Izluchinsk, Russia shows a woman falling on a heap of snow from the 9th floor and after a few seconds, she stands up and walks off the place.

The 32-second long video is going viral on social media and people are calling her 'alien'.

As reported by the DailyMail, the woman seen somersaulting multiple times in the viral video is 27 years old and has suffered internal bruising from the horrifying fall.

Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp — (@lentaruofficial) January 24, 2020

Doctors said that she was lucky to have not suffered from any broken bones injury and that they were left surprised by the incident.



The video has garnered over 19k views and has left netizens in a state of shock.

Mercy of God... Lucky lady. — Sudhir Desai (@sudhirdesai) January 24, 2020

Actually, the lift may be out of order. So she used this means, being in hurry. — Suresh Sharma (@Suresh_Sharma72) January 24, 2020

This is Lord Shiva (Mrutyunjaya) in action... Only he can prevent impending death... He has gifted her life by avoiding her death... She should be grateful from now on and make good use of her life — poornachandra kashyap (@FoolMoonBaba) January 24, 2020

Really it's a miracle — Vishnu Vardhan (@VishnuV62786643) January 25, 2020

God's grace — Umesh prasad verma (@upverm) January 26, 2020

According to media reports, the police are investigating the incident.