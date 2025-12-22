'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions
Just a day before, on Sunday, India had suspended visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's Chittagong city over security concerns amid violent unrest in the country. Here are more details on this.
The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday suspended consular and visa services in a tit-for-tat move, India Today reported. The decision comes as tensions between the neighbouring countries have escalated in the aftermath of the killing of Bangladesh's youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered massive protests. Just a day before, India had suspended visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's Chittagong city over security concerns amid violent unrest in the country.
The Bangladesh High Commission said in a statement issued on Monday: "Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular & visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice," adding: "Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted." India's suspension of visa services had come after many people gathered outside the IVAC in Bangladesh’s second-largest city. "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," the centre said.
Bangladesh has been gripped by violent unrest since Osman Hadi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. The youth activist had been shot at by multiple assailants on December 12 in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. Amid the unrest, a Hindu man was lynched in the city of Mymensingh over allegations of insulting Islam. The Bangladesh interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has condemned his brutal killing and promised action. But the incident has further deteriorated bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, which have been sour since a youth-led uprising led to the ouster former prime minister Sheikh Hasina late last year.