FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details, steps, direct link to apply here

UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here

Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Former IPS officer attempts suicide after being duped of Rs 8 crore in cyber fraud

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here

Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’

Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details, steps, direct link to apply here

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details,

UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here

UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here

Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Former IPS officer attempts suicide after being duped of Rs 8 crore in cyber fraud

Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Ex-IPS attempts suicide over cyber scam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions

Just a day before, on Sunday, India had suspended visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's Chittagong city over security concerns amid violent unrest in the country. Here are more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions
Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday suspended consular and visa services in a tit-for-tat move, India Today reported. The decision comes as tensions between the neighbouring countries have escalated in the aftermath of the killing of Bangladesh's youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered massive protests. Just a day before, India had suspended visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's Chittagong city over security concerns amid violent unrest in the country.

The Bangladesh High Commission said in a statement issued on Monday: "Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular & visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice," adding: "Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted." India's suspension of visa services had come after many people gathered outside the IVAC in Bangladesh’s second-largest city. "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," the centre said.

What's happening in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh has been gripped by violent unrest since Osman Hadi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. The youth activist had been shot at by multiple assailants on December 12 in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. Amid the unrest, a Hindu man was lynched in the city of Mymensingh over allegations of insulting Islam. The Bangladesh interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has condemned his brutal killing and promised action. But the incident has further deteriorated bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, which have been sour since a youth-led uprising led to the ouster former prime minister Sheikh Hasina late last year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions
Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions
SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details, steps, direct link to apply here
SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details,
UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here
UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here
Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Former IPS officer attempts suicide after being duped of Rs 8 crore in cyber fraud
Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Ex-IPS attempts suicide over cyber scam
New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement