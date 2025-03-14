Sudan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis with famine, rising sexual violence, and ongoing conflict, affecting millions, especially children.

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is worsening, with millions of people at risk due to ongoing conflict, famine, and increasing sexual violence. According to a report by UN Media, an estimated 12.1 million women, girls, and even men and boys are at risk of sexual violence—an 80% increase from last year. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell highlighted the situation in her briefing to the UN Security Council, emphasizing the growing dangers for Sudan’s population.

Russell stated that Sudan’s economy and social services are on the brink of collapse, leaving nearly two-thirds of the country's population—over 30 million people—in need of humanitarian aid. Among them, 16 million are children, who are suffering the most. She warned that famine has already taken hold in five regions, affecting 1.3 million children under five. Additionally, over three million children face the threat of deadly diseases such as cholera, malaria, and dengue due to a failing healthcare system.

The crisis extends beyond hunger and disease. Russell pointed out that 16.5 million school-aged children are out of school, putting an entire generation’s future at risk. She described the situation as a "poly-crisis" affecting every sector, from health and education to protection and water access.

Children are also increasingly victims of violence. Between June and December 2024, over 900 cases of grave violations against children were reported, with 80% involving killings and maiming, particularly in Darfur, Khartoum, and Al Jazirah States. Russell admitted that the actual numbers are likely much higher.

Sexual violence is another major issue. “In Sudan today, sexual violence is used as a weapon of war,” Russell said, explaining that it is meant to terrorize and control communities.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Secretary General Christopher Lockyear shared further concerns, recalling how his team in Chad treated over 800 wounded Sudanese refugees in just three days. Many survivors said they were targeted simply because they belonged to the Masalit ethnic community. Lockyear urged immediate changes in international responses, warning that the coming rainy season would worsen food shortages and suffering.

International efforts to address the crisis continue. Lord Ray Collins of Highbury announced that the UK’s Foreign Secretary would hold a meeting in London this April to push for conflict resolution and better humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, the U.S. confirmed ongoing support for emergency relief efforts, including food, medicine, and shelter.

Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, condemned the use of armed violence by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), calling it a war crime. He also criticized the UAE, accusing it of financially aiding RSF militants. However, UAE representative Mohamed Abushahab denied any involvement, stating that the UAE is not taking sides in the conflict.

Speaking to reporters after the Security Council meeting, Lockyear stressed, “The war in Sudan cannot continue to be waged with a shameless disregard for civilian rights.”