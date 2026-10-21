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'UN Experts Or Is That An Oxymoron?': Marco Rubio questions criticism of India handling anti-CEC protests

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioned credibility of UN experts who slammed India over anti-CEC protests, calling term "UN experts" an oxymoron and saying protests are part of democratic discourse.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

'UN Experts Or Is That An Oxymoron?': Marco Rubio questions criticism of India handling anti-CEC protests
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday questioned the credibility of UN experts who criticised India's handling of anti-CEC protests, dismissing the term "UN experts" as an "oxymoron" and saying public demonstrations were a feature of democratic discourse.

His remarks came a day after more than 20 UN human rights experts called for an independent investigation into the handling of recent protests in India, alleging excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on public assemblies.

When asked about the demonstrations by opposition parties and student groups demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, as well as the UN criticism, Rubio said Washington would not interfere in India's internal political affairs.

Rubio calls UN experts term an oxymoron

"Well, the UN experts, yeah. My favourite. The UN experts, or is that an oxymoron?" he remarked when asked about the UN's criticism.

Rubio said he would not offer an opinion on India's domestic political matters, adding that political disagreements and people expressing their views were part of democratic discourse.

"This is a democracy. They have elections here. So I am not going to opine on their domestic political matters," he said.

Drawing a distinction between peaceful demonstrations and violent unrest, Rubio said public expressions of dissent were a feature of democratic societies, clarifying that he was not referring specifically to India.

"I mean, obviously, I'm not talking about the riots like what you're seeing in Europe where they're vandalising and breaking into things and burning down buildings. I'm not talking about that," he said.

"But in many ways, the fact that people are out there expressing themselves- I'm not talking about India, in any country in the world is the sign that this is a country where there's political discourse and so forth and differences of opinion," he added.

Rubio also pointed to Cuba as a contrast, saying opposition voices there faced restrictions and risked imprisonment, oppression or exile.

UN experts flag alleged crackdown

More than 20 UN human rights experts on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the handling of recent protests in India. They alleged that authorities had used excessive force, detained people arbitrarily and imposed restrictions on public assemblies.

India has rejected international criticism, describing it as interference in internal affairs. At the United Nations, diplomat Barkha Tamrakar said human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective targeting.

The protests stem from opposition parties and student groups demanding Kumar's resignation over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters have questioned the deletion of names and alleged irregularities.

The Election Commission has defended the revision, saying it is intended to weed out duplicate entries and names of deceased, shifted and otherwise ineligible voters, while allowing those affected to appeal

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