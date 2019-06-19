UN expert finds evidence to suggest 'Saudi Crown Prince is liable' for Khashoggi murder

Headlines

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls being ‘star struck’ by Shah Rukh Khan while working with him in Raees: ‘He makes you feel like…’

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

Meet man who failed in class 9, now runs Rs 1,843 crore company as chairman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls being ‘star struck’ by Shah Rukh Khan while working with him in Raees: ‘He makes you feel like…’

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

7 Tips to help you reduce overeating

7 best yoga poses to relieve lower back pain

7 ways to lose weight without dieting

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls being ‘star struck’ by Shah Rukh Khan while working with him in Raees: ‘He makes you feel like…’

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

HomeWorld

World

UN expert finds evidence to suggest 'Saudi Crown Prince is liable' for Khashoggi murder

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, called for countries to widen sanctions to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Evidence suggests Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN rights investigator said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh which was sent the 100-page report in advance - but the kingdom has regularly denied accusations that the prince was involved.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, called for countries to widen sanctions to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets, until and unless he can prove he has no responsibility.

Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

His body was dismembered and removed from the building, the Saudi prosecutor has said, and his remains have not been found.

"It is the conclusion of the Special Rapporteur that Mr. Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law," Callamard said in her report based on a six-month investigation.

Callamard went to Turkey earlier this year with a team of forensic and legal experts and said she received evidence from Turkish authorities.

"There is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's", she said.

"Indeed, this human rights inquiry has shown that there is sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation," she added, urging U.N. Secretary-General to establish an international probe.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, time, rituals, significance

    5 warning signs of heart attack you should never ignore

    Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fan watches 'Jawan' on ventilator, internet reacts

    Meet IAS officer Shena Agarwal, who quit medical practice to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

    ‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

    In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

    Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

    AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

    Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE