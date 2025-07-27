UN Chief calls for immediate 'ceasefire' in Thailand-Cambodia border clash; to address issues through dialogue

Bangkok and Phnom Penh are engaged in a territorial dispute dating back over a century, when colonial-era France first demarcated the border between them, CNN reported.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his deep concern over the recent armed clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, urging both nations to agree to an immediate ceasefire and resolve their disputes through dialogue.

In a post on X, the UN Chief urged for a ceasefire and assistance to facilitate a peaceful resolution between the two nations.

"I am deeply concerned about the recent armed clashes at the border between Cambodia and Thailand. I urge both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue. I remain available to assist in efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute," Guterres stated.

Since the conflict erupted on Thursday, officials report that over a dozen people have been killed, many more wounded, and more than 150,000 civilians displaced.

The UN Chief's call for a ceasefire came after US President Donald Trump stated that "Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace," in a post on Truth Social following a "very good call" with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, informing him of discussions with Thailand's Acting Prime Minister.

He noted that the negotiations were elaborated by trade talks with the US and that both nations have agreed to meet and work toward a ceasefire and eventual peace, expressing optimism about their shared history and culture.

"They are also looking to get back to the "Trading Table" with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!" Trump stated in his post.

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayacha, responded positively to Trump's initiative.

In a post on Facebook, Wechayacha stated that he expressed his gratitude towards the US President for his concern over the conflict.

"A few moments ago, I had a conversation with President Trump, who requested that Thailand and Cambodia agree to a ceasefire immediately. I thanked President Trump for his concern and expressed that Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place," Wechayacha stated.

However, he emphasised the need for sincerity from Cambodia, requesting Trump to convey Thailand's desire for a bilateral dialogue "as soon as possible" to establish measures and procedures for the ceasefire and a peaceful resolution.

"However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side. I also requested President Trump to convey to the Cambodian side that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict," the post added.

According to CNN, the latest escalation has reignited hostilities, pitting Thailand--a seasoned US ally--against Cambodia's younger, China-aligned military forces.

