FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba', linked for her divorce with Jay Bhanushali, he's working with Salman Khan as....

UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force amid protests, says 'Respect freedom of...'

Bank Holiday on January 12: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for unity, urges combined forces of Europe, US to stop Putin's 'madness': 'Russia must be...'

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Delhi-Dehradun-Haridwar route to get boost with THIS new 6-lane highway, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, January 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out couple goals with their gesture | Viral video

Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...

J-K: Suspected Pakistani drones spotted over border areas; search operation launched

After Trump's threat, Cuba issues BIG warning to US, says 'no one dictates to us..., ready to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba', linked for her divorce with Jay Bhanushali, he's working with Salman Khan as....

Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba'

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out couple goals with their gesture | Viral video

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out cou

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli misses 100 by seven runs but guides India to a easy 4-wicket win against Kiwis

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Kohli's 93 help India beat Kiwis by 4 wickets

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

HomeWorld

WORLD

UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force amid protests, says 'Respect freedom of...'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Iran to show restraint as nationwide protests continue, calling for respect for human rights and peaceful assembly. Global concern grows after hundreds of protesters were reportedly killed during violent clashes.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force amid protests, says 'Respect freedom of...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed to Iranian authorities to show restraint as widespread protests continue to grip the country. Expressing deep concern over reports of violence, he stressed that fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful protest, must be safeguarded at all times.

Concerns Over Use of Force Against Protesters

Guterres said he was disturbed by accounts of excessive force allegedly used by security personnel against demonstrators, which have reportedly resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. Emphasising international human rights standards, he called on Iranian officials to avoid disproportionate responses when dealing with public demonstrations.

He also underlined the importance of ensuring open access to information, urging authorities to restore communication services that have reportedly been disrupted during the unrest. According to the UN chief, protecting civil liberties is critical during periods of public dissent.

Rising Death Toll Raises Alarm

The UN statement comes amid alarming reports from human rights groups. According to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), at least 420 protesters have been killed over the past 15 days, including eight children. The figures, cited by international media, have heightened global concern over the handling of the demonstrations.

The protests initially erupted on December 28, sparked by frustration over rising prices, unemployment, and worsening economic conditions. What began as localised demonstrations has since expanded into nationwide unrest, with clashes reported in several major cities.

International Reactions Mount

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is closely following developments in Iran. In a public statement, he voiced admiration for the courage shown by Iranian citizens and expressed support for their calls for freedom, describing the movement as a powerful stand against oppression.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the United States is also closely monitoring the situation. US officials have suggested that President Donald Trump is considering a range of responses after warning Tehran against the use of lethal force on civilians.

Iranian Government Takes Hard Line

Iranian authorities, however, have defended their actions, attributing the unrest to violent elements and foreign involvement. While acknowledging economic challenges, officials insist that public order must be maintained.

Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad announced that legal proceedings against those involved in the protests would be severe. He stated that cases would be pursued without leniency, adding that all individuals accused of participating in the unrest would face similar charges.

As demonstrations continue, international pressure on Iran is growing, with global leaders and rights organisations calling for accountability, restraint, and respect for human rights.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba', linked for her divorce with Jay Bhanushali, he's working with Salman Khan as....
Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba'
UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force amid protests, says 'Respect freedom of...'
UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force
Bank Holiday on January 12: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Bank Holiday on January 12: Are banks open or closed in your state?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for unity, urges combined forces of Europe, US to stop Putin's 'madness': 'Russia must be...'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for unity, urges combined forces
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Delhi-Dehradun-Haridwar route to get boost with THIS new 6-lane highway, here's all you need to know
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Delhi-Dehradun-Haridwar route to get boos
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement