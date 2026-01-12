UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force amid protests, says 'Respect freedom of...'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Iran to show restraint as nationwide protests continue, calling for respect for human rights and peaceful assembly. Global concern grows after hundreds of protesters were reportedly killed during violent clashes.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed to Iranian authorities to show restraint as widespread protests continue to grip the country. Expressing deep concern over reports of violence, he stressed that fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful protest, must be safeguarded at all times.

Concerns Over Use of Force Against Protesters

Guterres said he was disturbed by accounts of excessive force allegedly used by security personnel against demonstrators, which have reportedly resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. Emphasising international human rights standards, he called on Iranian officials to avoid disproportionate responses when dealing with public demonstrations.

He also underlined the importance of ensuring open access to information, urging authorities to restore communication services that have reportedly been disrupted during the unrest. According to the UN chief, protecting civil liberties is critical during periods of public dissent.

Rising Death Toll Raises Alarm

The UN statement comes amid alarming reports from human rights groups. According to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), at least 420 protesters have been killed over the past 15 days, including eight children. The figures, cited by international media, have heightened global concern over the handling of the demonstrations.

The protests initially erupted on December 28, sparked by frustration over rising prices, unemployment, and worsening economic conditions. What began as localised demonstrations has since expanded into nationwide unrest, with clashes reported in several major cities.

International Reactions Mount

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is closely following developments in Iran. In a public statement, he voiced admiration for the courage shown by Iranian citizens and expressed support for their calls for freedom, describing the movement as a powerful stand against oppression.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the United States is also closely monitoring the situation. US officials have suggested that President Donald Trump is considering a range of responses after warning Tehran against the use of lethal force on civilians.

Iranian Government Takes Hard Line

Iranian authorities, however, have defended their actions, attributing the unrest to violent elements and foreign involvement. While acknowledging economic challenges, officials insist that public order must be maintained.

Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad announced that legal proceedings against those involved in the protests would be severe. He stated that cases would be pursued without leniency, adding that all individuals accused of participating in the unrest would face similar charges.

As demonstrations continue, international pressure on Iran is growing, with global leaders and rights organisations calling for accountability, restraint, and respect for human rights.