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UN can't resolve India-Pakistan dispute, says US

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UN can't resolve India-Pakistan dispute, says US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a functioning international system could help address conflicts such as those between India and Pakistan, but argued that the current system is failing.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 08:14 AM IST

UN can't resolve India-Pakistan dispute, says US
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the world lacks a functioning international system capable of dealing with major conflicts, including potential tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking to reporters during the high-level UN General Assembly week, Rubio said there was broad agreement among world leaders that the existing international system was not working effectively.

“We see the utility in the international system. We're here...I think the President has said that the United Nations, for example, has tremendous potential, but it's not living up to it...,” Rubio said.

‘It would be great’ to have a functional system

Rubio said the international system had expanded beyond what he described as its original mandate and was now involved in areas where it could not effectively resolve major disputes.

“I think multiple leaders...pointed to the fact that the international system is failing, and it's failing because it has grown beyond its mandate. It has grown beyond its intent. It's involved in all kinds of things that shouldn't be involved in, and it's unable to solve virtually any major conflict in the world,” he said.

He cited the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia as well as potential tensions between India and Pakistan as examples.

“But it's broken because it broke itself. It needs to be brought back to its proper focus and its proper role. It would be great if we had a functional international system, for example, that could deal with a war between Thailand and Cambodia that occurred, or a potential conflict between India and Pakistan...Right now, we don't seem to have a functional international system that can address it,” Rubio said.

Rubio says US will prioritise national interest

Rubio also said that when international mechanisms fail, individual countries will continue to act according to their own national interests.

“I want to be clear because this is not an attack on the international system. But at the end of the day, the US will always act, at least as long as President Trump is in office, we will always act in the national interest of our country, not in the interest of the international order. We will never put the international order above the interest of the United States,” he said.

Trump again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Rubio's comments came a day after US President Donald Trump again claimed that he had helped settle the India-Pakistan conflict last year.

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the cessation of hostilities announced on May 10, 2025, saying the two countries agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently disputed the claim of US mediation. New Delhi has maintained that the understanding to stop military action was reached through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. India's stated position has been that bilateral issues should be addressed through direct talks rather than third-party intervention.

India maintains position on bilateral talks

India's position on India-Pakistan relations has consistently emphasised bilateral resolution. The Ministry of External Affairs has said issues between the two countries should be resolved peacefully and bilaterally, with a conducive environment free from terrorism, violence and hostilities.

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