Ukrainian president Zelenskyy meets Jaishankar in Kyiv, welcomes India's push for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on a one-day trip to Ukraine on Thursday, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed New Delhi’s approach towards ending the ongoing war.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on a one-day trip to Ukraine on Thursday, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed New Delhi’s approach towards ending the ongoing war.

S Jaishankar meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Jaishankar’s visit to Ukraine came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed a peace message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that India is ready to help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I met with India’s Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position," Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

I met with India’s Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear… pic.twitter.com/ZJ4IRP7Qpx — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 3, 2026

President Zelenskyy also alleged that Russia, with Iran’s assistance, launched jet-powered Shahed drones at Ukraine while Jaishankar was in the country. Most of the drones were, however, intercepted by Ukrainian fighter jets.

Ukraine FM calls India 'global superpower', hails Modi's peace message

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Thursday described India as a "global superpower" and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on moving from “an endless war towards an end to the war” in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

Sybiha, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kyiv, said the visit has taken place amid “escalating Russian attacks” against Ukrainian cities.

“Honored to welcome my Indian colleague @DrSJaishankar to Kyiv for the first-ever dedicated bilateral visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine. This historic moment takes place amid escalating Russian attacks against our cities, port infrastructure, and civil shipping. Our capital is constantly under attack and I appreciate my colleague’s brave visit,” Sybiha said in a post on X.

Honored to welcome my Indian colleague @DrSJaishankar to Kyiv for the first-ever dedicated bilateral visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine.



This historic moment takes place amid escalating Russian attacks against our cities, port infrastructure, and civil… pic.twitter.com/5YaJ9RWxg6 — Andrii Sybiha (@andrii_sybiha) September 3, 2026

India-Ukraine talks focus on Black Sea navigation

Sybiha said he and Jaishankar discussed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. He said Ukraine stands ready for diplomacy to end the war with Russia, which started in February 2022.

“During our negotiations, we discussed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security. India is a global power and we welcome Prime Minister Modi’s call to move from an endless war towards an end to the war. Ukraine stands ready for diplomacy,” he added.

PM Modi made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said he and Jaishankar also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.“From infrastructure and pharmaceutical sector to technological innovation and digitalisation, we are ready to realise our full potential. We agreed to work on convening our next intergovernmental commission meeting to turn great perspectives into great mutually beneficial projects,” he said.

'India ready to help end Russia Ukraine War'

During his visit to Ukraine, Jaishankar said India is ready to help in any way possible to end the long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The minister pointed out that the war is in its fifth year and that India has always maintained that this is not an era of war and that answers will not come from the battlefield.

Jaishankar raises Indian seafarers' issue

He also highlighted the safety of Indian seafarers in view of attacks on commercial ships. “Indian seafarers man ships of many flags and have been among the unfortunate casualties. The impact on shipping is also significantly affecting many nations of the Global South in a variety of ways, leading to fuel, fertiliser, and food shortages," he told reporters.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit focuses on deepening bilateral relations and offers an opportunity for both sides to discuss regional developments and matters of mutual interest.