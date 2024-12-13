Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called for a strong international response following one of the largest missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian President said that Russia launched 93 missiles, including one believed to be of North Korean origin, and nearly 200 drones in the massive strike. He further said that Ukrainian defences managed to intercept 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16s.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Another Russian missile strike against Ukraine. Cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. According to preliminary reports, 93 missiles were launched, including at least one North Korean missile."

"A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s. Additionally, the Russians used nearly 200 drones in this attack. This was one of the largest strikes targeting our energy infrastructure," the post added.

He further criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that his peace plan is to "destroy everything" and he aims for negotiations by terrorising people.

"This is Putin's "peace plan"--to destroy everything. This is how he wants "negotiations"--by terrorizing millions of people. He is neither limited in long-range capabilities nor in acquiring the necessary components to produce missiles. Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in his impunity. A strong reaction is needed from the world: a massive attack must be met with a massive reaction. This is the only way terror can be stopped," Zelenskyy said.

Calling for sanctions against Russia, Zelenskyy said, "Sanctions against Russia for the war must be strengthened to genuinely impact Russia's missile production. Putin won't be stopped by empty talk--strength is what is needed to bring peace. Strength that is not afraid of its ability to confront and stop evil."

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the US Department of Defense (DoD) on Thursday announced a new Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs.

In a press release, the Pentagon said, "This announcement is the Biden Administration's seventy-second tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This PDA package, which has an estimated value of $500 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defense capabilities; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons.

The capabilities in the announcement include counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs); Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs); High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); Light tactical vehicles; Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles; Small arms ammunition; demolitions equipment and munitions; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

