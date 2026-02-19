AI Summit 2026: Delhi traffic curbs, VVIP movement to affect key routes; Check timings and roads to avoid
Was Pakistan hockey team forced to clean kitchen, wash dishes for unpaid hotel bills? Details here
Who was Santosh Choudhury? How was Bangladeshi police officer burnt alive? His killer detained in Delhi, sent back, details here
US, Israel preparing for major military operation against Iran 'very soon': Report
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy breaks silence on Geneva meeting with US, Russia: ‘Cannot say results are sufficient'
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to get 3000-vehicle parking facility with EV charging station, check details here
Gold, silver prices today, February 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Delhi: GRAP II restrictions revoked after air quality improves, Stage I remains in effect
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A
WORLD
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva failed to deliver sufficient political progress. While military issues were discussed, key compromises remain unresolved.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that recent trilateral negotiations in Geneva involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have yet to produce meaningful political progress, stressing that key issues remain unresolved.
In a video address shared on X, Zelenskyy noted that while military officials engaged in substantive discussions, broader political questions, including potential compromises aimed at ending the war, were not adequately addressed. He emphasised that high-level leadership talks, considered crucial for any breakthrough, have not yet been properly arranged.
'As of now, we cannot describe the results of the Geneva meetings as sufficient,' Zelenskyy said, adding that Kyiv expects more concrete outcomes in the next round. He expressed hope that further discussions would take place before the end of February to advance negotiations.
The Geneva dialogue forms part of a wider diplomatic push, facilitated by the United States, to seek a negotiated settlement to the conflict that began in February 2022. According to Al Jazeera, the latest meeting follows two earlier rounds of US-brokered talks held in the United Arab Emirates in January and early February.
Russian state news agency TASS reported that Ukraine’s delegation included National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia. They reportedly met behind closed doors with Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Moscow’s delegation.
Zelenskyy also accused Moscow of escalating hostilities just hours before the Geneva discussions commenced. He said Russia launched 29 missiles and nearly 400 drones in what he described as a large-scale assault.
According to the Ukrainian president, air defence systems intercepted 25 of the 29 missiles. He described the outcome as a significant achievement for Ukraine’s defence forces and reiterated the importance of sustained international support to strengthen air defence capabilities.
Nine people, including children, were reported injured in the strikes.
Zelenskyy argued that the timing of the attack underscored Russia’s intentions, claiming it sent a clear signal about Moscow’s stance as new diplomatic formats were beginning. Despite the ongoing talks, he suggested that military pressure continues to shape the broader conflict environment.