Ukrainian President Zelenskyy breaks silence on Geneva meeting with US, Russia: ‘Cannot say results are sufficient'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva failed to deliver sufficient political progress. While military issues were discussed, key compromises remain unresolved.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that recent trilateral negotiations in Geneva involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have yet to produce meaningful political progress, stressing that key issues remain unresolved.

Political Questions Still Unsettled

In a video address shared on X, Zelenskyy noted that while military officials engaged in substantive discussions, broader political questions, including potential compromises aimed at ending the war, were not adequately addressed. He emphasised that high-level leadership talks, considered crucial for any breakthrough, have not yet been properly arranged.

'As of now, we cannot describe the results of the Geneva meetings as sufficient,' Zelenskyy said, adding that Kyiv expects more concrete outcomes in the next round. He expressed hope that further discussions would take place before the end of February to advance negotiations.

The Geneva dialogue forms part of a wider diplomatic push, facilitated by the United States, to seek a negotiated settlement to the conflict that began in February 2022. According to Al Jazeera, the latest meeting follows two earlier rounds of US-brokered talks held in the United Arab Emirates in January and early February.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that Ukraine’s delegation included National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia. They reportedly met behind closed doors with Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Moscow’s delegation.

Missile and Drone Strike Before Talks

Zelenskyy also accused Moscow of escalating hostilities just hours before the Geneva discussions commenced. He said Russia launched 29 missiles and nearly 400 drones in what he described as a large-scale assault.

According to the Ukrainian president, air defence systems intercepted 25 of the 29 missiles. He described the outcome as a significant achievement for Ukraine’s defence forces and reiterated the importance of sustained international support to strengthen air defence capabilities.

Nine people, including children, were reported injured in the strikes.

Zelenskyy argued that the timing of the attack underscored Russia’s intentions, claiming it sent a clear signal about Moscow’s stance as new diplomatic formats were beginning. Despite the ongoing talks, he suggested that military pressure continues to shape the broader conflict environment.