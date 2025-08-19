Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy left his usual military attire for a sharp black suit at the White House on Monday, prompting a playful exchange with a reporter who had previously criticised him for his casual wardrobe during an earlier meeting.

During the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a reporter, Brian Glennabout, complimented his suit.

"First of all, President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit," said the pro-Trump reporter who had criticised Zelenskyy after a meeting he had with Trump in February for not wearing a suit to the White House, prompting Trump to quip: "I said the same thing."

Zelenksyy, recognised the reporter as one who had criticised his choice of dress in February, responded, "and you're in the same suit".

Glenn on Monday told Zelensky he "apologized" for the pushback and said he looked "wonderful."

However, Zelenskyy showed up Monday wearing a coordinating dark shirt and jacket, though he did not wear a tie.

What is Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's suit controversy?

Ukrainian President's change in attire follows a verbal exchange with Donald Trump and JD Vance during the Ukrainian president's last visit to the Oval Office in February 2025.

During that heated discussion in the Oval Office, a pro-Trump reporter questioned Zelensky, asking, "Why don't you wear a suit?"

In response, the Ukrainian leader said, he would wear a suit when peace was established in Ukraine. Referring to the current situation in Kyiv, he mentioned that he would continue to wear his military attire until peace was ensured for the Ukrainian people.

Following a previous disagreement, Zelensky was seen in formal attire when meeting Trump. This was a departure from his usual military attire, although he did not wear a complete suit and tie.

Since the February incident, Zelensky has chosen more formal attire at significant events, including at the Vatican and during other NATO meetings. CNN reported that sources say European allies have also quietly advised him on managing his evolving relationship with Trump.

What happened during Trump-Zelensky high-stake meeting?

The reporter asked Zelenskyy if he is open to holding elections in Ukraine after getting a peace deal. Zelenskyy replied in the affirmative, saying, "Yes, of course, I am open to holding elections, but we have to conduct them in safe circumstances. We need security to hold elections."

On being asked about his 'severe consequences if a ceasefire is not agreed to' warning, ahead of his meeting with President Putin last week, Trump said that the issue was redundant now as he was more focused on ending the war, and not just having a ceasefire.

"I dont think he'd need a ceasefire... I didn't do any ceasefires... But if you look at the six deals we have made, they involve peace and long-term, long-running wars; I didn't do any ceasefires. I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason: you would stop killing people immediately, as opposed to two weeks or one week or whatever it takes. We are working on a peace deal while they are fighting. I wish they could stop, and I want them to stop, but strategically, it could be a disadvantage for one side or the other. I have made all these deals without the mention of the word 'ceasefire'."

Trump said that there was a narrative that Ukraine would never join NATO, and they would discuss this later.

He said, "If you look back long before President Putin, it was always a statement that they would never allow Ukraine into NATO, but we haven't discussed any of that yet. We will be discussing that today. We will give them very good protection and security, and that is a part of it..."

What Donald Trump said on ending war between Russia and Ukraine?

Trump said that he spoke to Putin 'indirectly' on ending the war.

He said, "I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we are going to have a phone call right after these meetings, and we may or may not have a tri-lateral. If we don't have a trilateral, the fighting continues, and if we have it, there's a good chance of ending it," he said.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump follows an earlier meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

(With ANI inputs)