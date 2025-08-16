Ukrainian President Zelensky releases video statement hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, says, 'Ukraine is ready to...', WATCH

Hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were scheduled for a high-stake meeting in US state of Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video statement on his X. What did he said on any 'trilateral' meeting between Ukraine-Russia and US in future?

Hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were scheduled for a high-stake meeting in US state of Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow was still killing people and striking Ukrainian regions and not showing that it wanted to end the war on the D-day (meeting date). He posted a video address and series of posts on his social media and wrote, “On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes. Recently, weʼve discussed with the U.S. and Europeans what can truly work. Everyone needs a just end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake – strength.'

'I am receiving reports from our intelligence and diplomats regarding the preparations for the meeting in Alaska. Regarding what Putin is bringing to the table. We are also receiving reports from Ukraine’s regions following Russian strikes,' Volodymyr Zelensky started his video address claiming that Russia was striking Ukraine rgions while Putin was scheduled to meet Trump.

He said, 'There is no order, nor any signals from Moscow that it is preparing to end this war... they are also killing on the day of the negotiations.'

Volodymyr Zelensky also urged for a trilateral meeting between leafers of Ukraine, US and Russia for 'effective decisions', and said, 'Russia must end the war that it itself started and has been dragging out for years. The killings must stop. A meeting of leaders is needed – at the very least, Ukraine, America, and the Russian side – and it is precisely in such a format that effective decisions are possible. Security guarantees are needed. Lasting peace is needed. Everyone knows the key objectives. I want to thank everyone who is helping to achieve real results,' he added.

WATCH:

Putin-Trump meeting

The bilateral meet between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held on Friday (local time: 5:25 pm) in Alaska that continued for three hours. It was Russia's Putin first ever talk with US President in four years. The meeting was earlier anticipated to be a trilateral meet between Trump, Putin and Zelensky amid Trump's ongoing efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war. Donald Trump emphasised on the ceasefire in Ukraine, however the meeting concluded with 'very few' issues resolved and Trump called it a 'very productive' meeting. The Russian President, while saying that the country is “interested” in ending the Ukraine war, argued that first, the “root cause must be eliminated.” During the joint press conference regarding the Trump-Putin Alaska meet, Putin said, “We are sincerely interested in ending the conflict. But all root causes must be eliminated, and all of Russia's concerns must be taken into account.” He also added, “I agree with Trump that Ukraine's security must be ensured.”