Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares BIG update on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'It is important if we succeed...'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said key documents linked to a Russia-Ukraine peace plan are ready or nearly complete after talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, adding that sensitive issues remain but progress toward lasting peace is underway.

Discussions With US Representatives

On Thursday, Zelenskyy held talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside Ukrainian officials. The meeting focused on advancing negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. According to Zelenskyy, the dialogue was constructive and forward-looking, with an emphasis on realistic and effective solutions.

He later shared a video message on social media, stating that while many elements are progressing well, some complex and sensitive matters still require careful handling. Zelenskyy emphasised that cooperation with the American team has helped clarify the path forward and establish a shared understanding of how to move ahead.

Documents Near Completion

The Ukrainian President noted that parts of the proposed peace framework are already fully prepared, while others are nearing readiness. He acknowledged that additional work remains, but expressed confidence that the upcoming weeks could be intensive and productive. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of not missing any opportunity that could bring an end to the war closer.

He also thanked the US for its continued involvement and support, highlighting the role of sustained diplomatic engagement in addressing the conflict.

Focus on Lasting Peace and Security

Zelenskyy underlined that the goal of the discussions is not merely a ceasefire but a durable peace that ensures long-term security and recovery. He said the ideas exchanged during the talks could contribute to a shared outcome benefiting Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and other international partners.

According to him, real peace must be backed by credible security guarantees and effective reconstruction efforts, ensuring stability for the region after years of devastation.

Christmas Message and Call for Peace

During the discussions, Zelenskyy extended Christmas greetings to former US President Donald Trump and his family, asking the US envoys to convey his message. He described the timing of the talks as symbolic, expressing hope that the understanding reached during the Christmas period could pave the way for peace.

Earlier, while addressing Ukrainians on Christmas, Zelenskyy reiterated his call for peace and criticised Russia for launching attacks on the eve of the holiday. He said such actions only highlight the urgency of ending the conflict and restoring normalcy.

Overall, Zelenskyy’s remarks reflect cautious optimism, signalling that diplomatic efforts are gaining traction while acknowledging that challenging negotiations still lie ahead.