Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed “regret” over the tussle with Trump and now “wants to make things right” to “get peace”. Zelenskyy showed his readiness and seemed like he was really in a rush to bring peace in his country as he laid down his plans for truce.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been hit hard after his clash with US President Donald Trump over war with Russia. While the two countries have severed their ties over diplomatic solutions to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Zelenskyy has expressed “regret” over the tussle with Trump and now “wants to make things right” to “get peace”.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows readiness to work with Trump

In a post on social media platform X, Volodymyr Zelenskyy started his post with expressing Ukraine’s desire to negotiate peace terms as soon as possible and said that he is ready to come together with US President Trump. “Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace.



None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025

Zelenskyy showed his readiness and seemed like he was really in a rush to bring peace in his country as he laid down his plans for truce and suggested to make a deal with the US. “We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.”

Zelenskyy also acknowledged “America’s help” to maintain Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence and expressed gratefulness. “We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.”

Zelenskyy “regrets” clashing with Trump

Regretting how the meeting with the US President went, he said that “It is time to make things right” and agreed on a “future cooperation.” “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

While talking about the agreement on minerals and security which was left unsigned the day both the presidents met in Oval Office, Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should be more appreciative of Washington's support. However, he paused military aid to Ukraine, including weapons in transit or in Poland.