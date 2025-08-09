Twitter
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues BIG warning to Russia ahead of Trump-Putin meeting , says 'Kyiv must...'

This development comes after US President Donald Trump's announcement that he will hold discussions with Putin to address ending the war in Ukraine.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 03:05 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues BIG warning to Russia ahead of Trump-Putin meeting , says 'Kyiv must...'

As US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for talks on August 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that any peace agreement that does not include Ukraine would be both ineffective and illegitimate.

In a televised address posted on Telegram on August 9, 2025, he stated that any solutions that exclude Ukraine are "against peace," describing them as "dead solutions" that "will never work." He emphasised that Ukrainian constitutional integrity must be respected, adding that Ukrainians will not concede their land to the occupier, as reported by the Associated Press.

Ukrainian officials have indicated to the Associated Press that Kyiv would consider a peace agreement that effectively acknowledges Ukraine's inability to militarily reclaim lost territories.

This development comes after US President Donald Trump's announcement that he will hold discussions with Putin to address ending the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have indicated to the Associated Press that Kyiv would consider a peace agreement that effectively acknowledges Ukraine's inability to militarily reclaim lost territories.

“It seems entirely logical for our delegation to fly across the Bering Strait simply, and for such an important and anticipated summit of the leaders of the two countries to be held in Alaska," Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov said.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, announced Saturday that the Russian delegation might travel across the Bering Strait, suggesting Alaska as a potential location for the significant summit between the two leaders, according to a statement on the Kremlin’s news channel.

During a White House press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that a potential peace agreement with Russia could involve territorial exchanges. He stated that there might be an exchange of territories to benefit both parties.

However, a day later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly rejected any such idea and stressed that Ukraine’s constitution prohibits ceding territory. “Ukrainians will not hand over their land to the occupiers," he declared.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has officially confirmed the upcoming summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the two leaders will concentrate on exploring paths toward a lasting resolution of the war in Ukraine

 

 

