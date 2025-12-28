FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD News for Delhi-NCR residents: Toxic smog engulfs National Capital, air quality nears 'severe' category, AQI reaches...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds talks with NATO, EU leaders ahead of talks with Trump, urges them for ‘strong positions’ against Putin

Putin sends BIG warning to Ukraine ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, says, 'Russia would resolve all goals of its by...'

JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav cites threat to life in letter to Bihar Deputy CM, demands security saying, 'I am in danger'

Big Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THIS expressway set to transform Gorakhpur, 156 villages to be connected, here's all you need to know

How much money did Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli take home from Vijay Hazare Trophy? It's not what you think

PM Narendra Modi graces Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor's grand reception in Delhi; gifts Lord Ram idol

Big boost for India! Shreyas Iyer resumes training at CoE ahead of IND vs NZ ODI series

Navi Mumbai HORROR: Woman strangles six-year-old daughter to death over not speaking Marathi, was undergoing psychiatric treatment

Did BCCI approach India great for Test coach role after South Africa series loss under Gautam Gambhir? Report claims offer was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THIS expressway set to transform Gorakhpur, 156 villages to be connected, here's all you need to know

Big Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THIS expressway set to transform Gorakhpur....

How much money did Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli take home from Vijay Hazare Trophy? It's not what you think

How much money did Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli take home from Vijay Hazare Trophy?

PM Narendra Modi graces Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor's grand reception in Delhi; gifts Lord Ram idol

PM Narendra Modi graces Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor's grand reception in Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds talks with NATO, EU leaders ahead of talks with Trump, urges them for ‘strong positions’ against Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with NATO and European Union leaders, after arriving in Canada, ahead of key talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida. He emphasised during the call that strong military and diplomatic positions are essential to stop Putin.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds talks with NATO, EU leaders ahead of talks with Trump, urges them for ‘strong positions’ against Putin
Zelenskyy in a video conference with EU, NATO leaders
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with NATO and European Union leaders, after arriving in Canada, ahead of key talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida. Citing urgency, Zelenskyy emphasised during the call that strong military and diplomatic positions are essential to “prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war.” Thanking world leaders for their continued backing, he requested sustained and united support for Ukraine. 

Zelenskyy urges European leaders to take big action 

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “Strong positions are needed both at the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin from manipulating and evading a real and just end to the war. The world has sufficient strength to guarantee security and peace.” He said the call with global leaders focused on Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and the key priorities moving forward. 

“During our call, we discussed our current progress along the diplomatic track. We went over the most important priorities together. Ukraine values all of the support. Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue our discussion.” 

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to leaders for their support. The call was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell. 

Immediately after the call, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the leaders' discussion was held on Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump on peace talks. 

Zelenskyy made a stop in Canada, where he met Prime Minister Mark Carney. He arrived in Halifax a day before his scheduled meeting with Trump. The visit came amid one of the heaviest aerial assaults on Kyiv in recent weeks, which left at least two people dead and disrupted electricity and heating supplies across large parts of the Ukrainian capital. After meeting Carney, Zelenskyy again took to X to thank Canada for its support. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD News for Delhi-NCR residents: Toxic smog engulfs National Capital, air quality nears 'severe' category, AQI reaches...
BAD News for Delhi-NCR residents: Toxic smog engulfs National Capital, AQI...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds talks with NATO, EU leaders ahead of talks with Trump, urges them for ‘strong positions’ against Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds talks with NATO, EU leaders ahead
Putin sends BIG warning to Ukraine ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, says, 'Russia would resolve all goals of its by...'
Putin sends BIG warning to Ukraine ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, says...
Big Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THIS expressway set to transform Gorakhpur, 156 villages to be connected, here's all you need to know
Big Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THIS expressway set to transform Gorakhpur....
JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav cites threat to life in letter to Bihar Deputy CM, demands security saying, 'I am in danger'
JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav cites threat to life in letter to Bihar Deputy CM, de
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement