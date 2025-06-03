Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the effective execution of the drone strikes had been under development for 18 months.

Ukraine recently pulled up a strong attack on Russia in a daring operation, codenamed Operation Spiderweb, on June 1. The Ukraine drones struck at the heart of Russia's air power, targeting several military airports across five Russian regions. It damaged at least 41 military aircraft including strategic planes like Tu-95 and Tu-22M bombers, and A-50 aircraft, with estimated damages worth $2 billion. The Ukrainian security agency, SBU, claimed responsibility for the attack, and Russia's defense ministry confirmed the drone strikes and detained several suspects.

Ukrain drones delivered a big blow to the Russian nuclear triad as these long-range bombers are part of strategic military assets. Ukraine's latest drone attack is touted to be redefining operations as its low value, precision and accessibility make them a key tool in Ukraine’s arsenal. Worth as little as $500, these drones outweighed expensive platforms. Though unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been functional in war since the early 20th century, Ukraine has amplified their use to an unprecedented degree. Every Ukrainian brigade now has a drone unit for both reconnaissance and direct attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the effective execution of the drone strikes had been under development for 18 months. The operation was run from an office near the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters. It involved the smuggling of drones hidden inside wooden mobile houses mounted on trucks.

Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine aimed to manufacture one million FPV (first-person view) drones, producing up to 4 million annually. Flown manually by operators, these drones can be launched from the back of a truck, unlike jets which require air superiority and refueling tankers. It has proven capable of tracking and striking moving targets with accuracy. Moreover, the drones used in the attack were produced in Ukraine. According to American geopolitical expert Ian Bremmer, these drones shooting down a strategic bomber is a $100,000 return on investment.

Meanwhile, Drones have evolved from supplementary tech to frontline assets. Even India has leveraged homegrown drones for military operations during Operation Sindoor. It deployed kamikaze drones like SkyStriker and Nagastra-1 for precision strikes, while Hawk drones were used for surveillance.